AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,998 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Koppers worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,490,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,869,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 14.2% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 585,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 72,630 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $725.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Koppers’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

