AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 6,649 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVLG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 61.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 98.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CVLG shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

CVLG stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $274.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.