AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 400.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 37,465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 307,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,048,000 after buying an additional 195,659 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

