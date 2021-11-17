Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS.

RKDA stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.