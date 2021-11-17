ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €45.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €40.11 ($47.19).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

