ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €45.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €40.11 ($47.19).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

