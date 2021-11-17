Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the October 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARHVF opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Archer has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.

About Archer

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

