Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the October 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARHVF opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Archer has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.
About Archer
