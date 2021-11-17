Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

FUV traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,555. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $411.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arcimoto has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $36.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arcimoto stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arcimoto were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

