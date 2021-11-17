Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,217 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,273,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

