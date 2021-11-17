Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $984.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.66. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $444,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,300. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

