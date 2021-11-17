ArGo (ARGO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $140,198.00

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. ArGo has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $140,198.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ArGo has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar. One ArGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ArGo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00048682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.00227108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

About ArGo

ARGO is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.