Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $530.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $490.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $379.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $378.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $443.65.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $527.27 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $262.08 and a 1 year high of $536.54. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.14 and its 200 day moving average is $374.31.

Arista Networks shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.10, for a total transaction of $578,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $80,797.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $296,011.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,207 shares of company stock worth $192,736,081 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

