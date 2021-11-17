Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.46

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$53.46 and last traded at C$53.09, with a volume of 126935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$52.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.60. The stock has a market cap of C$5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 58.55.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total transaction of C$990,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$744,084. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total value of C$499,460.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,008 shares of company stock worth $3,299,145.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

