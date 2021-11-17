Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.15. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 91,782 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $621,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

