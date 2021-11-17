Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.3% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,850,342,000 after acquiring an additional 318,930 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,052,801,000 after acquiring an additional 173,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,014,647,000 after acquiring an additional 381,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $3.27 on Wednesday, reaching $638.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $598.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.71. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $651.57. The company has a market cap of $251.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Benchmark upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

