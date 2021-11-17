Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $27.89 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after buying an additional 146,139 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $282,644,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $19.97 on Wednesday, reaching $3,560.67. 71,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,100. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,394.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,392.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

