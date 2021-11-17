Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 65,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,645. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 186,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,419,294. The firm has a market cap of $240.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

