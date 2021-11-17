Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases 848 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 104,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,018. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.98. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $211.29 and a one year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

