Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 49,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Raymond James lowered their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.75. The stock had a trading volume of 322,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,752,381. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.14 and its 200-day moving average is $343.58. The firm has a market cap of $950.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $28,481,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,103,660 shares of company stock worth $736,925,216 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

