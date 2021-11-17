Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,005 shares during the quarter. Asana comprises about 1.7% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Asana were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Asana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $2,666,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $11,977,706. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Shares of ASAN traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.88. 56,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.90.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. Asana’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

