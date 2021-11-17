Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Price Target Increased to C$1.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$1.85 price target on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

AOT stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,278. The firm has a market capitalization of C$525.95 million and a P/E ratio of -86.88. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.84 and a 52-week high of C$1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

