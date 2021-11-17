ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) vs. Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Head-To-Head Analysis

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aytu Biopharma has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

73.4% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Aytu Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Aytu Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Aytu Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -49.32% -33.11% Aytu Biopharma -88.81% -24.16% -13.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Aytu Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Aytu Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 379.04%. Aytu Biopharma has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 476.92%. Given Aytu Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aytu Biopharma is more favorable than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Aytu Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 21.15 -$16.20 million ($0.48) -3.48 Aytu Biopharma $65.63 million 0.93 -$58.29 million ($3.34) -0.66

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aytu Biopharma. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aytu Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aytu Biopharma beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist. The company was founded by Carl Aslan Jason Morton Firth, Mark McHale, and Jeffrey Tomlinson in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

