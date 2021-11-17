ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASOS has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASOMY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASOS from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,040.00.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

