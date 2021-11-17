AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Announces Earnings Results

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ASTS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. 21,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,307. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $25.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth $5,151,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

