Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of Atento stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.24. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39. Atento has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $30.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Atento worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATTO shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.40 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

