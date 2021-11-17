Atkore (ATKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $105.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $108.98.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

