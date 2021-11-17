Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Atlas Technical Consultants updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. acquired 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $75,368.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $48,333.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,628 shares of company stock valued at $231,602. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 2,227.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

