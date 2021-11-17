AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.34

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.34 and last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AUDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,839 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,243,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 29.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,082,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,222,000 after purchasing an additional 244,218 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 31.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 774,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 185,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 48,785.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.
About AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)
AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.
