AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.34

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.34 and last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AUDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,839 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,243,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 29.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,082,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,222,000 after purchasing an additional 244,218 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 31.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 774,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 185,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 48,785.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

