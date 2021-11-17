Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Short Interest Update

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the October 14th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the second quarter worth $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the second quarter worth $105,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the second quarter worth $305,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AEAC stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $9.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.