Automata Network Price Reaches $1.07 on Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00001777 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $183.53 million and $25.76 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00070280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00093349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,448.04 or 1.00842452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.52 or 0.07037551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.