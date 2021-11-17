AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AN. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $27,871,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AN stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.90. 661,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,477. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

