Autonio Trading Up 11.5% Over Last Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $11.84 million and $304,210.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00069413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00070545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00093327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,505.49 or 1.00935210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,201.85 or 0.07009515 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

