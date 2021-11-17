Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) declared a dividend on Monday, November 15th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Autoscope Technologies stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.09. Autoscope Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Autoscope Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

