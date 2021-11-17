Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Achieves $23.84 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Avalanche has a market cap of $23.84 billion and $2.41 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $108.22 or 0.00180227 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.56 or 0.00513849 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000669 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00015568 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00075136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

