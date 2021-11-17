Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Trading 0.2% Higher

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) shares traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.11 and last traded at $83.73. 276,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 162,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.59.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 304.4% during the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 149,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after buying an additional 112,907 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.