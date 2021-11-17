Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen Sells 80,000 Shares

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,691,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,074,000 after acquiring an additional 760,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,081,000 after buying an additional 354,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

