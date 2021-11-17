Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Cut to $12.50

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.83% from the stock’s current price.

AVAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

