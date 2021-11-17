Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $8.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $11.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $191.50.

In other news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $1,186,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,211 shares of company stock worth $4,453,434. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded up $7.59 on Tuesday, reaching $281.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,779. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

