Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 918,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AVRN stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 54,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,321. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Avra has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.16.
Avra Company Profile
