Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 918,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AVRN stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 54,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,321. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Avra has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.16.

Avra Company Profile

Avra, Inc focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens.

