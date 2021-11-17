Axon Enterprise’s (AXON) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $177.79 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -164.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.42 and a 200 day moving average of $169.27.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total transaction of $749,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,256 shares of company stock worth $46,762,464. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

