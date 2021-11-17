Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 835.12%.

Shares of AYRO stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.81. Ayro has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ayro by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Ayro by 749.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 109,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 126,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ayro by 1,941.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

