Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 835.12%.

Shares of AYRO stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.81. Ayro has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ayro by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Ayro by 749.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 109,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 126,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ayro by 1,941.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ayro Company Profile

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Earnings History for Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

