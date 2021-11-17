Azuki (AZUKI) Price Hits $0.0620 on Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $699,665.84 and approximately $47,432.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Azuki has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00069403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00070948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00092059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,450.26 or 1.00265814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,203.37 or 0.06971915 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

