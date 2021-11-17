B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 33,541 Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $560,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $114,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,313. 58.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

