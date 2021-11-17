B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPC opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.04.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPC. TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

