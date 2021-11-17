B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 149.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

