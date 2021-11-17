B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $631,000 in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 111,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $6,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 437,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 173,657 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

