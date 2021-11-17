B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 292 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,119 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 974,470 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,578,000 after purchasing an additional 902,602 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of -47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,992. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

