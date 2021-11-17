B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 6,732 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,583 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after buying an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after buying an additional 351,760 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,129,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,988,351 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $233,175,000 after purchasing an additional 241,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.20 and a 1 year high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $96,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

