B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) Short Interest Up 290.6% in October

B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 290.6% from the October 14th total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

B Riley Principal 250 Merger stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 25.90, a quick ratio of 25.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. B Riley Principal 250 Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at $104,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

