B. Riley Weighs in on Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $34.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at $276,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,961 shares of company stock valued at $147,185 over the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

