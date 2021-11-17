B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Update

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 262,900 shares, a growth of 327.5% from the October 14th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,555,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDG traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 32,314,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,657,949. B2Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
B2Digital Company Profile
