B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Update

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 262,900 shares, a growth of 327.5% from the October 14th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,555,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDG traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 32,314,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,657,949. B2Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Get B2Digital alerts:

B2Digital Company Profile

B2Digital, Inc engages in the provision of full service live sports events. The firm aims to create and develop minor league champions. It also develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, pay-per-view, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for B2Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.